LSU holds No. 1 spot in AP, Coaches polls after dismantling Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU left nothing to chance in the AP and Coaches polls rankings by dismantling Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium for the regular season finale Saturday night.
The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC) dominated the Aggies (7-5, 4-4 SEC) to the tune of a 50-7 final.
Alabama dropped to No. 9 in both polls, snapping a record streak of 68 appearances in the top five of the AP Top 25, after falling to Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
The other top three teams were unchanged. Behind LSU was Ohio State, Clemson, and Georgia. Utah moved up to No. 5, followed by Oklahoma, Florida and Baylor.
- LSU (12-0) [43 first-place votes]
- Ohio State (12-0) [17 first-place votes]
- Clemson (12-0) [4 first-place votes]
- Georgia (11-1)
- Utah (11-1)
- Oklahoma (11-1)
- Florida (10-2)
- Baylor (11-1)
- Alabama (10-2)
- Wisconsin (10-2)
