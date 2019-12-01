Haynes’ three-point play lifts McNeese over ULM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rayah Haynes’ three-point play with ten seconds left in the game lifted McNeese Women’s Basketball to a 72-69 victory over UL-Monroe (1-5) here Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak.
With the game tied at 69, Haynes drove the lane on the next Cowgirl possession and scored the go ahead layup and was fouled with :10 on the clock. Haynes made the free throw to complete the three-point play.
“What a great win for our group,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “We came out and played a really good first half. We let them go on a run in the third quarter but never lost sight on what we were focused on.”
Haynes ended the game with 11 points and was one of four Cowgirls to score in double figures. Callie Maddox led the Cowgirls with 16 points and Regan Bolton chipped in with 14 points. Bre’Ashlee Jones recorded her first double double of the season with 12 points and pulled down a season high 12 rebounds.
McNeese (2-5) held a 40-28 halftime lead and held its largest lead of 16 points early in the third quarter after layups by Jones and Bolton and jumper by Balogun to put the Cowgirls up 46-30.
The Warhawks used a full-court press to get back into the game and put together a 13-5 run to cut the Cowgirl lead to single digits (51-43) following a Diamond Brooks layup with 3:50 left in the quarter.
The Cowgirls went on a run of their own to up the lead back to 12 points (59-47) following a layup by Maddox with 54 seconds left in the quarter. Following McNeese turnover, ULM’s Linda Van Schaik hit a three-pointer as the clock ran out to move the Warhawks to within nine points (59-50) heading to the final period.
“Credit ULM they never gave up and they never stopped fighting, but we didn’t either. Every time they went on a run, we responded with a run of our own,” Cryer said.
The fourth quarter saw the Warhawks build on the momentum from the end of the third quarter and came out and outscored the Cowgirls 6-2 in the first two minutes of the quarter to cut the McNeese lead to five points (61-56). Following a media timeout, McNeese scored the next six points to put the lead back to double digits (67-56) following a Haynes steal and layup with 6:30 left to play.
Following a Divine Tanks layup with 3:17 left that gave McNeese a 69-60 lead, the Cowgirls came up empty on their next five possessions that included four turnovers while ULM scored nine straight points including a three-pointer by Van Schank with 27 second to tie the game at 69 all.
On the next Cowgirl possession, Haynes drove the lane and scored on a layup and was fouled with 10 second left to give the Cowgirls the 72-69 lead.
Following a Warhawk timeout to set up a last second play, Van Shank’s three-pointer at the buzzer fell short.
McNeese ended the game shooting 45.6 percent from the field on 26 of 57 attempts and 6 of 15 from behind the arc for a 40.0 shooting percent. The Cowgirls also outrebounded the Warhawks 36-30 with 24 rebounds coming on defense.
McNeese will return to action on Thursday when they will travel to Louisiana Tech for a 6:30 p.m. game.
