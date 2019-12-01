Haynes’ three-point play lifts McNeese over ULM

The fourth quarter saw the Warhawks build on the momentum from the end of the third quarter and came out and outscored the Cowgirls 6-2 in the first two minutes of the quarter to cut the McNeese lead to five points (61-56). Following a media timeout, McNeese scored the next six points to put the lead back to double digits (67-56) following a Haynes steal and layup with 6:30 left to play.