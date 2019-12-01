Former Jennings standout Travis Ettienne becomes ACC career and rushing TD leader

CLEMSON, SC (KPLC) - After Saturday night, former Jennings running back Travis Etienne became the ACC all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns with 53 and career total touchdowns with 57.
On Saturday, Etienne ran for two touchdowns to break the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) mark for career touchdowns from scrimmage and rushing scores as Clemson picked up their twelfth straight win over South Carolina. The Tiger junior scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and a two-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Following his performance, Ettienne moved past former Pittsburgh running back James Conner. Conner was the previous record-holder in both categories.
More records Ettienne is chasing:
- Etienne (3,810) is now just 72 rushing yards shy of passing James Davis (3,881) for second on Clemson’s career rushing yardage leaderboard. He needs 157 rushing yards to pass Raymond Priester (3,966) for Clemson’s all-time record for career rushing yards.
- Etienne (1,386) is chasing No. 2 Wayne Gallman (1,527 in 2015) on Clemson’s single-season rushing yardage leaderboard.
- Etienne needs only 114 more rushing yards this season to become the first player in school history to record multiple 1,500-yard rushing seasons.
- Etienne (16) needs only four more rushing touchdowns this season to become the first player in ACC history to record multiple seasons of 20 or more rushing touchdowns in a career.
- Etienne (24 in 2018) is presently one of only four players in league history with a 20-touchdown rushing season to his credit, including Conner (26 in 2014), Virginia Tech’s Ryan Williams (21 in 2009) and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson (21 in 2016).
Up next for Clemson:
The Tigers will take on Virginia in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday night.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.