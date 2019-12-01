FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and Cool for Sunday, with a nice start to the week

Monday, will be more of what we saw for your Sunday in term of plenty of sunshine with a few high clouds around and temperatures cool with highs in the upper fifties to near sixty. The good news is that we will continue to see plenty of sun thanks to the high pressure that is centered over the region and providing the northerly flow to keep things dry. Overnight lows Monday will once again be cold as we see lows in the middle to upper thirties so frost is more of a concern on Monday night as we will see colder temperatures so if you have any sensitive plants outside or pets make sure to bring them in to keep them warm. Tuesday the high pressure still dominates as we see a more quiet weather pattern for the majority of the upcoming week. Highs will gradually warm throughout the week as highs will be in the lower and middle 60′s for Tuesday. Overnight lows begin to warm a little as well as more easterly flow and a few more clouds work their way in for Tuesday evening. The high shifts off to the east for Wednesday and allows us a run at the seventy degree mark for Wednesday.