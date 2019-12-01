FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and Cool for Sunday, with a nice start to the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The cold front passed through last night and we have been able to clear out nicely as we have went into your Sunday setting up a beautiful day across Southwest Louisiana. We have seen cooler weather across the area though as our winds have shifted out of the north and northwest, bringing in much drier air and also helping to keep temperatures down. Highs today have only reached the middle sixties so a light jacket has been needed during the afternoon as the wind has helped to make it feel chilly at times. As we progress through the evening and into the overnight hours the temperatures will begin to fall, so if you have any outdoor plans it will definitely be a jacket kind of evening to help stay warm. As we wake up on Monday morning to start off the new work week we will see temperatures in the lower forties and even a few upper thirties across the northern parishes. A few areas of patchy frost can’t be ruled out, but definitely make sure to give the kids a jacket at the bus stop and grab a coat as you head out for work.
Monday, will be more of what we saw for your Sunday in term of plenty of sunshine with a few high clouds around and temperatures cool with highs in the upper fifties to near sixty. The good news is that we will continue to see plenty of sun thanks to the high pressure that is centered over the region and providing the northerly flow to keep things dry. Overnight lows Monday will once again be cold as we see lows in the middle to upper thirties so frost is more of a concern on Monday night as we will see colder temperatures so if you have any sensitive plants outside or pets make sure to bring them in to keep them warm. Tuesday the high pressure still dominates as we see a more quiet weather pattern for the majority of the upcoming week. Highs will gradually warm throughout the week as highs will be in the lower and middle 60′s for Tuesday. Overnight lows begin to warm a little as well as more easterly flow and a few more clouds work their way in for Tuesday evening. The high shifts off to the east for Wednesday and allows us a run at the seventy degree mark for Wednesday.
Clouds will be increasing as we head into Thursday as our next disturbance makes its way in from the west and will help us stay warmer as we see highs reach the lower seventies. The rain chances will also be going up especially as we head into the evening and overnight hours of Thursday, according to the latest model runs. The rain looks to last into the very early morning hours of Friday, before moving out and setting up for a nicer afternoon and weekend ahead. Still several days out, but as we get closer we will have a better idea of when the rain will move in and out. For now, a much nicer start to the week with sunshine and cooler temperatures across Southwest Louisiana.
