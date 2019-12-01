FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms are possible as the cold front moves in, clearing for your Sunday

Sunday is definitely going to be the best day out of the two for the weekend as we see sunshine return with a few clouds around as high pressure begins to move in. It will be cool to start off the morning so you may want to take a jacket if you are heading out early. Winds will shift from the south to the north allowing for cooler and drier air to move in which will make it feel comfortable outside, unlike on Saturday when we were dealing with the muggy conditions. We will be dealing with highs being cooler as well as we only reach the upper sixties during the day and then we see a cold night ahead as temperatures drop into the lower forties for areas along and south of I-10, but frost will be possible for areas to the north of I-10 as lows will be dropping into the upper thirties for some. Monday brings nice weather as well as we see a cold start to the morning and cool temperatures during the day. You may want to keep the jacket all day Monday as highs will be struggling to reach the sixty degree mark and many of us will be in the upper fifties for highs. Frost is likely once again for the areas to the north as we head into Monday night as lows will be in the middle thirties to upper thirties and even along the I-10 corridor we could be dealing with some patchy frost possible.