FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms are possible as the cold front moves in, clearing for your Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saturday has been filled with plenty of clouds, but some sunshine as well as we have seen breaks in the cloud cover, which has allowed us to warm up into the middle and upper seventies. We haven’t seen much in the way of rainfall around the area just yet as the most widespread rain and thunderstorms have been off to the north. Going through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening we can expect warm temperatures with showers beginning to pop up as we head into the overnight hours. There could be a few strong storms as the front moves through the area, with the great threat being damaging winds, heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. So if you are heading out this evening make sure to stay tuned to the KPLC weather app for the latest look at radar as well as push alerts. Temperatures will begin to drop as the front passes overnight and clouds begin to break apart, but we will still be above average for our lows as we wake up in the morning to temperatures in the middle to lower fifties.
Sunday is definitely going to be the best day out of the two for the weekend as we see sunshine return with a few clouds around as high pressure begins to move in. It will be cool to start off the morning so you may want to take a jacket if you are heading out early. Winds will shift from the south to the north allowing for cooler and drier air to move in which will make it feel comfortable outside, unlike on Saturday when we were dealing with the muggy conditions. We will be dealing with highs being cooler as well as we only reach the upper sixties during the day and then we see a cold night ahead as temperatures drop into the lower forties for areas along and south of I-10, but frost will be possible for areas to the north of I-10 as lows will be dropping into the upper thirties for some. Monday brings nice weather as well as we see a cold start to the morning and cool temperatures during the day. You may want to keep the jacket all day Monday as highs will be struggling to reach the sixty degree mark and many of us will be in the upper fifties for highs. Frost is likely once again for the areas to the north as we head into Monday night as lows will be in the middle thirties to upper thirties and even along the I-10 corridor we could be dealing with some patchy frost possible.
As we move into Tuesday and Wednesday the high begins to shift off to the east allowing for a little more warming as a little moisture begins to return, highs Tuesday will be in the lower to middle sixties, but Wednesday we make a run for the seventy mark as we begin to get ready for our next disturbance to move through. Thursday a disturbance will make its way across the area allowing for a few showers to work their way in late during the day, and the best chance of rain looks to be Thursday night into early Friday morning, before we clear out for the afternoon. That’s still several days out and we will continue to track the system as it moves closer. For now, once we get through tonight tomorrow will bring cooler weather as well as sunny skies to get out and enjoy before the new work week begins.
