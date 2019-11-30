Law enforcement reminds shoppers of safety tips ahead of Cyber Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As Black Friday slowly comes to an end another large shopping day is here, Cyber Monday.
“Online shopping for us is convenient, it’s something that I don’t think we’re ever turning back away from," said Comm. Gene Pittman, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The National Retail Federation predicts that over 68 million people are expected to shop online Monday. But before you type in your payment information, local law enforcement wants to remind you of some safety tips.
“Use a credit card instead of your debit card [because] your debit card is tied directly to your bank account," he said. "Credit card companies are going to back you up and they have a means and a mechanism for filing complaints and you can dispute a charge.”
Some other easy tips to remember while online shopping is to make sure HTTPS is in the web address - that S stands for secure. Use strong passwords for your accounts and don’t use public WiFi. They also suggest only shopping on trusted websites and urge caution about deals that pop up on social media platforms.
“You’ll see a lot of these, ‘Hey, if you pass this along, you’ll get some great deal for only $30,’ " he said. "Well if it’s too good to be true, as of most things in life, those are probably too good to be true.”
These tips go for any online merchant, big or small.
“I would say use the things that I’ve said no matter where you’re shopping, if it’s a fortune 500 company or a local boutique," he said.
Officials said it’s best to use a third party payment method, like PayPal or Apple Pay, while shopping for an extra layer of security.
