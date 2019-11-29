TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Playoffs Week 3 Scoreboard

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Only four Southwest Louisiana teams are left as we roll into the third round of the Louisiana high school football tonight.
KPLC will have a live scoreboard right here on this page, as well as highlights and more after the games on Touchdown Live (10:15 p.m. in Nightcast) and Touchdown Live Overtime (online-only at 11 p.m.).
Our Game of the Week features a rematch of District 4-1A rivals Oberlin and Basile. They’re playing for the second time in a month after Oberlin beat Basile 41-13 on Nov. 8, in Week 10 of the regular season.
Oberlin beat Basile 41-13 on Nov. 8 in Week 10 of the regular season.
Oberlin is in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row and is looking for its first trip to the semifinals since 2010. The undefeated Tigers have soundly defeated every team they have played this season, winning by an average of 28 points,
Basile is in the quarterfinals for the third year in a row, but it’s been 23 years since the Bearcats have reached the semis.
Click HERE for previews of each Southwest Louisiana game.
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
· No. 23 Jennings (7-5) at No. 2 Sterlington (11-0) - Winner plays winner of No. 6 McDonogh 35 (9-3) at No. 30 Baker (7-4).
CLASS 2A
· No. 8 Kinder (8-4) at No. 1 Ferriday (11-1) - Winner plays winner of No. 20 Loreauville (8-4) at No. 5 Amite (9-3).
CLASS 1A
· GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 2 Oberlin (11-0) at No. 10 Basile (8-4) - Winner plays winner of No. 6 East Iberville (8-2) at No. 3 White Castle (7-3).
DIVISION II SEMIFINALS
· No. 5 St. Louis (9-2) at No. 1 St. Thomas More (9-2) - Winner plays winner of No. 3 University Lab (9-3) at No. 2 De La Salle (8-2) in the championship.
LHSAA PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.