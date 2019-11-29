Sulphur celebrates annual community Thanksgiving

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - For many, the annual community Thanksgiving in Sulphur is a tradition.
Barbara Stump has been coming to the Maplewood/Hollywood Lions Club’s community Thanksgiving for the past four years.
“It’s a great idea for people who are alone,” Stump said. “I know everyone appreciates it because I’m alone myself.”
Stump spends Thanksgiving at the Sulphur Parks and Recreation Center with her friends, some that she’s known for years and some she just met.
According to William Arceneaux, the chairperson for the Thanksgiving dinner, the Lions Club has been hosting the Thanksgiving dinner in Sulphur for the past 32 years.
“Well, we’re able to provide for the community," Arceneaux said. "We provide them a nice meal, a little bit of fellowship, a little bit of fun with the bingo. It’s giving back and that’s what we should be doing with the community, serving and giving back to the community.”
For the Belinda Arceneaux, William’s wife and president of the Lions Club, it’s about the community of Sulphur, specifically, that makes this special.
“The community of Sulphur is a very close-knit, caring, loving community and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else," Arceneaux said.
Around 1,200 meals were cooked today but the leftover food will not go to waste. Instead, it will be donated to organizations around Sulphur and Vinton.
