One dead in early morning shooting at event hall in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting at an event hall early Friday morning, Jennings authorities said.
Jennings Police Department officers responding to the event hall in the 1600 block of South Main Street found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. First aid was administered by officers, but the victim was unable to be resuscitated.
Police Chief Danny Semmes says detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and looking over footage from the venue and surrounding area.
Officers estimate there was over 150 people in the venue. No one else was injured.
Jennings Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have been at the event or has any information to call their anonymous tip line at (337) 275-9002.
