LCPD: Cab driver shot, car stolen

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cab driver was shot Thursday evening in Lake Charles near Brentwood Elementary, according to Lake Charles Police.
LCPD says the driver was in the area to pick up a passenger around 8:20 p.m. When the driver arrived, the person who called the cab then shot the driver in the 3800 block of Brentwood Street. They say the man then stole the cab driver’s car.
LCPD says the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and says they believe the suspect is no longer in the area.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Lake Charles Police Department.
