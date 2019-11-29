Lake Charles firefighters celebrate Thanksgiving at the fire station

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While many celebrated Thanksgiving with their families, many first responders were at work serving our community.
“After 37 years, I’m used to the holidays I guess and having to work and stuff," said Assistant Chief Carroll Doty, with the Lake Charles Fire Department. "I’d prefer to be with the family but it’s part of the job.”
Working on the holidays is never easy but those at the Lake Charles Fire Department said it’s an honor to protect their community.
“Like I tell people all the time, it’s kind of like a calling, you know, to serve," he said.
For one firefighter, Thanksgiving isn’t just a holiday he’s working, but also an anniversary of sorts.
“Thanksgiving night nine years ago was my first fire on the department," Brandon Ware said.
While they might not be at home on Thanksgiving, they are still in the holiday spirit. The crew enjoyed their own version of a Thanksgiving meal.
“The food is amazing," Zack Pumpelly said.
