FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon, changes on the way as a cold front moves in

Changes do begin to happen as we move through the day on Saturday as we will see the possibility for showers to develop around the area during the early morning and afternoon hours as our next cold front is arriving. Temperatures will be much like Friday as highs will be in the upper seventies to near eighty, thanks to southerly flow and a few peaks of sunshine. The best chance of rain arrives as we head into the afternoon and evening hours as a line of showers and storms begins to form ahead of the cold front. The good news is that the greatest threat of severe weather has shifted slightly north, but we are still very close and we can’t rule out the possibility of some severe storms that will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. This is something to definitely keep an eye on as we go through the day tomorrow and as always stay tuned to the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and push alerts. The cold front will move through during the late evening hours of Saturday and into Sunday morning, which will bring a noticeable changes in the air as well as humidity. Temperatures will drop back into the middle fifties as we head into Sunday morning, so you may want to grab a light jacket as you head out the door.