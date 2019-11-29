FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon, changes on the way as a cold front moves in

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm Friday afternoon across the areas as we have seen sunshine and a mixture of clouds helping to warm us into the upper seventies to even near eighty in some locations. As we move into the rest of the afternoon and evening temperatures will remain warm as we see strong southerly flow helping to increase the dew points, as well as providing muggy conditions across Southwest Louisiana. We will continue to deal with the cloud cover as we go into the overnight, there will be a few breaks though much like we saw as we went through the day today. There is a very slight chance for a sprinkle of shower around the region as we reach the very late hours of this evening into the early morning of Saturday, but they will be very isolated in nature. Temperatures will be very slow to drop as we will be around twenty degrees above average for the our overnight lows. Starting out Saturday we will see temperatures in the lower to middle sixties and it will continue to feel the mugginess as humidity levels are high.
Changes do begin to happen as we move through the day on Saturday as we will see the possibility for showers to develop around the area during the early morning and afternoon hours as our next cold front is arriving. Temperatures will be much like Friday as highs will be in the upper seventies to near eighty, thanks to southerly flow and a few peaks of sunshine. The best chance of rain arrives as we head into the afternoon and evening hours as a line of showers and storms begins to form ahead of the cold front. The good news is that the greatest threat of severe weather has shifted slightly north, but we are still very close and we can’t rule out the possibility of some severe storms that will be capable of producing gusty winds, heavy downpours and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. This is something to definitely keep an eye on as we go through the day tomorrow and as always stay tuned to the KPLC weather app for the latest updates and push alerts. The cold front will move through during the late evening hours of Saturday and into Sunday morning, which will bring a noticeable changes in the air as well as humidity. Temperatures will drop back into the middle fifties as we head into Sunday morning, so you may want to grab a light jacket as you head out the door.
Sunday is when high pressure begins to move in and we see winds out of the north helping to usher in much cooler air as well as much drier air. Highs Sunday will be in the middle to upper sixties so it will be around ten degrees cooler than what we see on Saturday. We will begin to see a much drier pattern as we head into next week as well as temperatures much more seasonable across Southwest Louisiana, with plenty of sunshine. Lows will be much cooler as well as we see lows Monday morning starting out in the lower forties and even a few upper thirties for areas to the north of I-10. Highs Monday will struggle to reach sixty with the drier and northerly winds taking hold of the region.
High pressure remains in charge as we head through the middle of next week helping to keep temperatures in the middle and upper sixties, but we will gradually be warming into the late week s southerly flow returns for Thursday and Friday as our next weather maker begins to move in. The good news is that we will see several days of sunshine as our weather pattern is less active next week so get out and enjoy the sunshine as well as the return of more fall like weather.
