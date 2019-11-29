First Alert Forecast: Tracking our next cold front for Saturday

Those southerly winds continue through the morning on Saturday helping to add moisture essentially adding fuel for storms later in the evening. That slight chance for a shower continues through the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures start off the day in the mid to upper 60s and continue to warm from there to near 80 degrees. Rain chances increase through the afternoon peaking near dinner time as that cold front begins to enter the area. The front crosses southwest Louisiana through the evening hours before moving out late Saturday evening. The storm prediction center is watching this line of storm for the chance of severe weather. As the front moves through this is expected to be another wind event. We could see gusts in excess of 50 mph regardless of the storms that develop. This isn’t going to be a rain maker as rainfall totals remain less than an inch for much of the area. We could see a few pockets of heavier downpours causing 1 to 2 inches of rain to fall Saturday night.