First Alert Forecast: Tracking our next cold front for Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - This morning expect warmer more comfortable temperatures as clouds stuck around overnight helping to keep us warm closer to the surface. Temperatures starting out anywhere from the upper 60s in the Lake area to the upper 50s for areas farther inland. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies again with times of clouds and times of sun. Late this evening we’re watching for a chance of showers ahead of our next cold front. This chance for showers remains very limited, but we could see a few rain drops late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon as winds turn out of the south increasing moisture and helping the temperature to warm.
Those southerly winds continue through the morning on Saturday helping to add moisture essentially adding fuel for storms later in the evening. That slight chance for a shower continues through the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures start off the day in the mid to upper 60s and continue to warm from there to near 80 degrees. Rain chances increase through the afternoon peaking near dinner time as that cold front begins to enter the area. The front crosses southwest Louisiana through the evening hours before moving out late Saturday evening. The storm prediction center is watching this line of storm for the chance of severe weather. As the front moves through this is expected to be another wind event. We could see gusts in excess of 50 mph regardless of the storms that develop. This isn’t going to be a rain maker as rainfall totals remain less than an inch for much of the area. We could see a few pockets of heavier downpours causing 1 to 2 inches of rain to fall Saturday night.
If you are traveling home be sure to use caution as this front moves east try to get ahead of the system and head back home earlier in the morning and if you are headed west try to wait until Sunday! LSU game attendees should be sure to bring a rain jacket as this front moves through during game time. Even if it doesn’t rain you’ll be thankful to have the jacket after the cooler air arrives.
Sunday expect to start the day with a few lingering clouds and cooler temperatures. During the early morning hours we could see 1 or 2 showers lingering after the midnight hour, but the chance for a shower doesn’t last too long. By normal morning hours we should see mostly clear to clear skies with temperatures in the mid to low 50s. We’ll reach the upper 60s by the afternoon and see this nice weather stick around.
Monday through mid week expect lots of sunshine and slowly warming temperatures we’ll start the week with highs in the lower 60s and steadily warm from there ahead of our next rain chance. By Thursday we could start to see some rain that could continue into Friday. Right now models are split on when the front moves through. One insists on Thursday and the other says Friday so we will have to continue to watch through the rest of the week to determine the timing. Next weekend is looking nice especially with the cold front passage just one or two days before.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.