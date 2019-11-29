Find the perfect Louisiana Christmas Tree

Greene Acre Tree Farm - Greene Acre is family owned and operated. It offers Leyland Cypress tree varieties and Frasier Firs. The Frasier Firs come from North Carolina and are available while supplies last. The farm also has wreaths for sale that are fresh from the farm. Their season opened today! Their hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday. They close their season when all the trees are sold. Located in Abbeville, La.