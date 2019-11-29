Find the perfect Louisiana Christmas Tree

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Everyone loves the tradition of hunting for a beautiful Christmas tree. There is now less than a month to find the perfect tree and get it decorated to celebrate the season. Here are three great places in Louisiana to find yours.
Grant Christmas Tree Farm - Leyland Cypress, Ovensii, Castlewellan Gold, Naylor’s Blue, Blue Ice, and Virginia Pine are just a few types of trees the farm has to choose from. All the trees listed above except for the Virginia Pine are great for people with allergies as they are hypo-allergenic. They close their season on Dec. 20. Until then their hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Located in Grant, La.
Greene Acre Tree Farm - Greene Acre is family owned and operated. It offers Leyland Cypress tree varieties and Frasier Firs. The Frasier Firs come from North Carolina and are available while supplies last. The farm also has wreaths for sale that are fresh from the farm. Their season opened today! Their hours are 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday. They close their season when all the trees are sold. Located in Abbeville, La.
Pollard’s Riversbend Farm - The farm not only has Frasier Fir Christmas trees, but also handcrafted wreathes and garland. Their trees are grown in the mountains of North Carolina and make their way down to Louisiana for the Christmas season. Their website has a helpful inventory tracker as well. They are open daily from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Located in Lafayette, La.
