Authorities: Man shot by deputy expected to be arrested when released from hospital

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man shot by a Jeff Davis deputy Wednesday is expected to be arrested when he is released from the hospital.
Authorities are optimistic Jeffery Smiley will be ok after undergoing surgery following the incident, according to Deputy Chief Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
Ivey said a warrant has been issued for illegal discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault.
Ivey said deputies were responding to reports of shots fired outside of a residence on La. 101, north of Lacassine, when they encountered Smiley.
Smiley refused when deputies told him to drop the weapon he was holding and he was shot by a deputy, according to Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
State Police are investigating the shooting.
