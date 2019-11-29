Abraham’s tent serves Thanksgiving meal to those in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - At Abraham’s tent Thursday morning, many were able to have a warm Thanksgiving meal thanks to Miss Pearl Cole, volunteers and donations.
“I remember having that meal. So why shouldn’t everybody have it?” Cole, the director of Abraham’s Tent, said. “The community has provided me everything I need. So, I’m going to make sure they have it.”
Each year, volunteers like Tram Phan, help Cole make Thanksgiving lunch happen. Phan has made volunteering a family event.
“My whole family! My wife, my sister in law, my sister in law, my three daughters, my niece," Phan said.
Phan drove in from Baton Rouge to spend Thanksgiving in Lake Charles and said his family truly loves giving back.
“It’s exciting to see my kids happy. They enjoy to do this kind of thing. They enjoy volunteering," Phan said.
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, he said what he was grateful for this year. “I’m thankful for every little thing. Thankful for the opportunity to be here, to be serving people and thankful to be so fortunate," Phan said.
Just two weeks ago, the community showed their love by dropping off donations to Abraham’s Tent. It’s those donations that make lunch at Abraham’s tent every day possible. Cole said those contributions and the volunteers who come out are what make her proud of Abraham’s Tent and Southwest Louisiana.
“I’m so happy to be a part of it," she said.
Just because our Pack the Tent event is over, doesn’t mean you can’t help. Abraham’s Tent accepts donations year round.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.