Sulphur church receives over $30,000 in donations after theft

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Back in September we told you about a theft at a Sulphur church that left their congregation heartbroken.
The Open Door Biker Church in Sulphur was burglarized and someone stole about $1,5000 from the pastor’s office.
“They [...] went straight back to my office in the back, [...] grabbed the money thing and left," pastor Jay Lawson said.
The money that was stolen was donations that would be used to expand their children’s church.
“Our goal is to add on to the back of the church to build a nice children’s facility," he said.
A goal that seemed nearly impossible after the theft, until the community stepped in to help.
“Sulphur’s motto is faith, family, and community and it really shows," he said. "People started bringing in donations; [...] people were just as devastated as we were.”
Donations poured in from the local community, from out of town, and even out of state. One couple donated as much as $10,000.
“God really showed up and showed out because they took $1,500 but we got back $36,565 I think is what it was," he said.
Pastor Lawson said the over $30,000 in donations is mind blowing but he just wants people to know how thankful he is.
“I can’t thank them enough for making this church’s dreams a reality," he said.
Pastor Lawson said they plan to break ground on the new children’s church in early 2020.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.