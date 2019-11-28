Restaurants open in Lake Charles on Thanksgiving

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While many places are closed on Thanksgiving, there are some restaurants that will be open if you’re looking for a place to eat on Turkey Day.
Places open on Thanksgiving
· Denny’s
· Ryan’s Steakhouse: 11 .m. until 6 p.m.
· Cracker Barrel
· IHOP
· Waffle House
· Dunkin’ Donuts
· McDonald’s: Open until 11 a.m.
· Starbucks: 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
· L’auberge: All restaurants open
· Golden Nugget: All restaurants open
· The Isle of Capri: All restaurants open, but buffet closed
If you would like your restaurant added to the list, email news@kplctv.com.
