Instant Pot rolls out line of Stars Wars-themed pressure cookers
By Johnathan Manning | November 27, 2019 at 6:02 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 6:02 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the Stars Wars fanatic and the chef in your life?

There is now a Star Wars-themed line of Instant Pots that includes R2-D2, Darth Vader, BB-8, Chewbacca, and a Stormtrooper.

The special edition branded cookware can be found on Williams Sonoma as part of their Star Wars collection and ranges from $79.95 to $119.95.

The pressure cookers are not the only Star Wars-themed cookware from Williams Sonoma. They also have toasters, cookie cutters, spatulas, and much more.

