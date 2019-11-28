FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Thanksgiving day with sun and clouds, rain chances going up for weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Overall a very nice Thanksgiving across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen temperatures warming into the upper sixties and lower seventies with a mixture of sun and clouds around. As we go through the rest of the evening we can expect clouds to continue to build with temperatures dropping into the upper fifties by the time we reach the morning hours. The good news is that we aren’t expecting any rain to be in the area as the greatest threat remains to the west and the north. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out but we just have to deal with the clouds for the next several days as our next weather maker begins to move in as we move into Saturday night and evening.
As we wake up on Friday morning temperatures will be in the upper fifties so a light jacket may be needed, however we will be warming into the middle seventies by the time we reach the afternoon. During the day on Friday we can expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a mixture of sunshine as well helping to warm the temperatures. Winds will begin to shift as we head throughout the day as moisture will return and it will become much more noticeable as we move into Saturday. An isolated shower is possible as we move into the overnight on Friday, but they will be very hit or miss as the cold front is still back to the west. Temperatures as we go into Saturday morning will be starting off in the middle sixties so a very mild evening with the temperatures being well above average by almost twenty degrees.
Saturday unfortunately looks to be wet especially for the afternoon hours as the cold front begins to approach the area. If you have any outdoor plans the morning looks to be the best chance to get things done according to the latest model guidance. Temperatures will be warm for Saturday however as we will see highs topping off in the upper seventies, but it will be noticeably muggier thanks to the increasing dew points. Showers will begin to develop as we head into late morning and early afternoon with thunderstorms and rain moving in during the afternoon and early evening hours. The storm prediction center has already highlighted the chance for some stronger to severe storms across the area, which will definitely be monitored as we get closer. Current modeling doesn’t show to much in the way of strong storms, but the conditions will be favorable so as we get closer in time we need to keep an eye on the system. Stay tuned to the latest forecast as people begin to make their way home form the holidays.
Good news for people who love the sunshine is that Sunday we begin to see clearing as high pressure settles in over Southwest Louisiana as temperatures are also going to be cooler behind the front. Temperatures for the first half of next week will be in the lower to middle sixties, which is right around average for this time of year. That last as we head into late week, before we see a warming trend ahead of our next cold front late in the week. Bottom line is shopping will be good for the early risers on Black Friday maybe a light jacket to keep warm, but no worries of rain around.
