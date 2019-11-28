FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice Thanksgiving day with sun and clouds, rain chances going up for weekend

Saturday unfortunately looks to be wet especially for the afternoon hours as the cold front begins to approach the area. If you have any outdoor plans the morning looks to be the best chance to get things done according to the latest model guidance. Temperatures will be warm for Saturday however as we will see highs topping off in the upper seventies, but it will be noticeably muggier thanks to the increasing dew points. Showers will begin to develop as we head into late morning and early afternoon with thunderstorms and rain moving in during the afternoon and early evening hours. The storm prediction center has already highlighted the chance for some stronger to severe storms across the area, which will definitely be monitored as we get closer. Current modeling doesn’t show to much in the way of strong storms, but the conditions will be favorable so as we get closer in time we need to keep an eye on the system. Stay tuned to the latest forecast as people begin to make their way home form the holidays.