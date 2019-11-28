First Alert Forecast: Happy Thanksgiving; enjoy a cool and cloudy day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Happy Thanksgiving! We’re going to start the day off on the cool side with lows in the 60s overnight due to increased cloud cover keeping all of the heat we got yesterday close to the surface. That cloud cover is expected to stick around all day keeping us a little bit cooler. We’ll top out in the upper 60s this afternoon. Winds stay out of the east/northeast helping to keep dewpoints from increasing, but that doesn’t last forever. Late this evening winds begin to change direction and we’ll see east/southeasterly winds by the time Black Friday shopping is heating up!
If you are headed out late tonight to get a little holiday shopping done it should be good to go. It may get a little cooler as clouds move out allowing some heat trapped at the surface to escape. A light jacket would be ideal to transition from outside to inside stores with, but other than that there shouldn’t be anything to worry about. Rain chances are near zero as that warm front I’ve been watching is still well to our south.
The winds do begin to turn out of the south during the day on Friday. This will increase moisture in addition to a warm front lifting across the area. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s on Friday ahead of our next cold front. This warm front could bring in enough instability to help a few showers develop during the day. If the front dissipates before reaching the coast that rain chance falls even lower.
Those southerly winds continue through the morning on Saturday helping to add moisture essentially adding fuel for storms later in the evening. Timing of this front looks to be later in the afternoon to early evening hours moving through southwest Louisiana overnight and clearing before day break on Sunday. The storm prediction center has already high lighted our area with the threat for severe weather. We will need to watch this system closely over the coming days. Right now models don’t show the system producing much, but the conditions are favorable to see some strong to severe thunderstorms. Continue to watch the forecast especially as many begin to hit the road to travel home!
Sunday should be a nicer day! The cooler air arrives and we see temperatures top out in the upper 60s. Clouds clear and we’ll see plenty of sunshine and winds out of the north. This nicer weather sticks around for much of next week with temperatures staying below or right at average through Wednesday. We’ll see temperatures starting to warm by the end of next week ahead of our next cold front.
