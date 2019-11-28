First Alert Forecast: Happy Thanksgiving; enjoy a cool and cloudy day

Those southerly winds continue through the morning on Saturday helping to add moisture essentially adding fuel for storms later in the evening. Timing of this front looks to be later in the afternoon to early evening hours moving through southwest Louisiana overnight and clearing before day break on Sunday. The storm prediction center has already high lighted our area with the threat for severe weather. We will need to watch this system closely over the coming days. Right now models don’t show the system producing much, but the conditions are favorable to see some strong to severe thunderstorms. Continue to watch the forecast especially as many begin to hit the road to travel home!