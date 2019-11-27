Chemical explosion heard by locals around SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An explosion at a Texas chemical plant early this morning in Port Neches gave some people in Southwest Louisiana an early wake-up call.
“We heard it while we were sleeping, and my husband got up and went to the door because we heard a big noise so he went and looked outside and he didn’t see anything so we went back to bed,” said Monica LeBlanc, a Sulphur resident.
Residents who woke up to the noise didn’t realize it was an explosion until later today.
“I didn’t realize what I heard, but I was awake and I was startled by something at that time this morning,” said Charlene Moody, a Sulphur resident. “It wasn’t until I woke up and saw social media that I saw that there was an explosion so I am guessing that’s what it was.”
Vinton resident Kurt Degueyter heard and felt the explosion.
“My house shook and my TV rattled off of the wall, so I got out of bed and I didn’t hear a ringing," Degueyter said. "I looked at my phone looking to see if there was a thunder storm, and I thought it was thunder. There was no rain in the area so I went out and walked around my house to make sure that everything was okay. I looked at the neighbor’s house. I thought maybe a plane had crashed. It was such a loud sound, I had no idea what it was.”
Charles Jones, a Carlyss resident, described the sound as somebody unloading something off of a truck, and it falling to the ground.
“It wasn’t a long period at all,” Jones said. "It was just a ‘bam’, you know, over with. That’s why you don’t think anything of it. It’s maybe like a, not even an explosion, maybe like an accident or something. That’s it.”
Calcasieu Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremilion told KPLC that the chemical involved in the explosion will not reach or have effects in the lake area.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.