Westlake Holiday Classic day two recap

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Day two of the Westlake Holiday Classic is in the books and Wednesday’s championship games are set.
On the girls side, Sulphur and host Westlake will meet in the championship at 6:30 p.m.
On the boys side, St. Louis will face Sam Houston in the championship at 8 p.m.
TUESDAY FINALS:
(Boys) St. Louis 61 - DeRidder 54 FINAL/OT
Sam Houston 59 - Westlake 51 FINAL
(Girls) Sulphur 43 Airline 18 FINAL
Singer 50 - Sam Houston 49 FINAL/OT
Westlake 47 - Singer 12 FINAL
