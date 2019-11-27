Sulphur girls’ basketball coach Helen LeFevre picks up career win No. 800

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur High School girls basketball coach Helen LeFevre reached an impressive milestone Monday, earning career win No. 800 following a 55-21 victory over Vinton at the Lakeside Bank Holiday Classic in Westlake.
The long-time Tors coach has compiled a career record of 800-340 with stops at Starks, LaGrange and Sulphur. LeFevre is 520-226 as head coach of the Tors. She’s been with Sulphur since 1996, previously coaching at LaGrange from 1988-96 and at Starks from 1985-88.
She led Starks to a Class B state title in 1987.
LeFevre played for LaGrange high school in the late ’70s and early ’80s, leading the Lady Gators to the playoffs each of her three varsity seasons.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.