Family of Ernest Miller seeks justice in shooting death

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Joey Julian is set for trial December 9, but it seems doubtful pretrial issues will be resolved by then. Julian is charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in downtown Lake Charles in 2017.
There was another heated hearing in Julian’s case where defense attorneys and the prosecution seem to dispute many issues. Julian is charged with second degree murder in the killing of Ernest Miller November 8th, 2017.
Miller’s father, Larry Miller says the death of his son has been difficult.
“It’s affecting me real bad because holidays is here. I don’t have my son to talk with, hug him, tell him I love him. And it hurts so bad that they make it seem like my son was the aggressive person when this guy got a gun. My son didn’t have anything,” said Miller.
Defense attorney Todd Clemons told the court they’ve never disputed that Julian killed Miller, but says it was self-defense.
Julian’s bond was already reduced to $210,000, but the defense argued it should be further reduced. "Let him come home for Christmas,” pleaded defense attorney Adam Johnson. But the judge refused to reduce the bond after hearing about Julian’s criminal history.
Miller was relieved Judge Ron Ware denied a bond reduction.
“He deserve to be there. He shouldn’t be on the streets anyway, causing harm to other people,” said Miller.
Ernest Miller was a man his sister Dearia remembers as loving and fun.
“We miss him every day. We grieve every day. This is the second Thanksgiving without him, Christmas the second, same thing. It’s not the same without him. He was a lovable, fun person. He loved his music. He would tell everybody he loved them. He would kiss them, he would hold them. He would always have you smile, laugh,” she said.
Miller’s family hopes a trial will bring them justice and closure.
The court did not set a new trial date, though there are still other pretrial issues to be resolved. The state is appealing a ruling that would require jurors to be told several times that dash cam and body cam video in the case was destroyed.
