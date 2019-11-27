Jennings woman accused of numerous burglaries and thefts from elderly female

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings woman was arrested on Wednesday after officers investigated a series of burglaries and thefts of an elderly female in October and November.
Police said the victim’s purse was stolen along with debit cards, credit cards and personal information. In another instance, police said the wires to the security system were cut and forced entry was made at the residence on Granger Street.
Samantha Lopez, 38, is facing multiple charges of burglary and theft and police said she may be linked to two separate vehicle burglaries and theft of a motor vehicle.
Lopez was caught on surveillance video at both locations, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police said she has an extensive criminal history and was recently released from jail for burglary.
The investigation is ongoing.
