FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool overnight, clouds building for Thanksgiving

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We saw some clouds around the area for your Wednesday, but the good news is that the rain pushed out of the area early on allowing for us to see sunshine for the second half of your day. The temperatures however are around ten degrees cooler than what we saw on your Tuesday thanks to the shift in winds from the south to the northwest. That has allowed us to significantly drop our dew point values as well as usher in the cooler air. As we go through the rest of this evening make sure to take a jacket with you if you are heading outdoors as temperatures will be chilly overnight. We will continue to see a mixture of clouds and sun and as we move into the overnight hours, skies will gradually become mostly cloudy by the time you wake up on Thanksgiving morning. Temperatures will be starting out in the lower fifties to even a few upper forties for the areas north of I-10.
Thursday morning you’ll want to make sure to keep the jacket handy as we’ll have a chilly start to the day, but temperatures will warm into the upper sixties to near seventy for the afternoon, so a cool afternoon is ahead. Clouds will be around all day as we see mostly cloudy skies to cloudy conditions around Southwest Louisiana. There is a very slight chance we could see a few showers around, but nothing widespread as they very isolated in nature. Thanksgiving day will still be good to get out and enjoy as we remain mainly dry, the biggest impact will be the cloud cover and the cooler temperatures, but the cooler temperatures will make it have a Thanksgiving feel outside. As we move into the overnight hours clouds stick around and that will really be theme as we head into the next several days as we don’t get to fully clear from the last cold front that moved through Wednesday morning. Overnight lows for Thursday night will be in the upper fifties to near sixty for many of us as cloud cover and a more southerly flow help to keep temperatures warmer. Friday’s highs will be in the lower to middle seventies as we see a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. m Friday looks to remain dry for the first half of the day and we may begin to see a few showers developing through the late evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be very mild overnight as we see lows in the middle sixties which is around twenty degrees above average for this time of year.
Unfortunately as we move into the weekend the first half looks to be wet as we see another cold front moving in from the west on Saturday. There is a fifteen percent chance of severe weather across the area as the front moves in, this is still several days out and we will continue to monitor the system as it moves closer. Current timing of the latest models suggest the most widespread rain moving into the area as we move into the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday and temperatures will be warm as we see some sunshine in the morning helping to warm us into the upper seventies to close to eighty. The front does clear the area as we move into Saturday night and temperatures will be much closer to average as we move into your Sunday as highs will only be in the middle sixties. We have seen a very unsettled pattern with clouds and rain this week, but the good news is that as we move into next week high pressure will be building in providing us with sunshine and drier conditions across Southwest Louisiana. If you love the cooler weather we will see that as well as highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower sixties.
