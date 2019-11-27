FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool overnight, clouds building for Thanksgiving

Thursday morning you’ll want to make sure to keep the jacket handy as we’ll have a chilly start to the day, but temperatures will warm into the upper sixties to near seventy for the afternoon, so a cool afternoon is ahead. Clouds will be around all day as we see mostly cloudy skies to cloudy conditions around Southwest Louisiana. There is a very slight chance we could see a few showers around, but nothing widespread as they very isolated in nature. Thanksgiving day will still be good to get out and enjoy as we remain mainly dry, the biggest impact will be the cloud cover and the cooler temperatures, but the cooler temperatures will make it have a Thanksgiving feel outside. As we move into the overnight hours clouds stick around and that will really be theme as we head into the next several days as we don’t get to fully clear from the last cold front that moved through Wednesday morning. Overnight lows for Thursday night will be in the upper fifties to near sixty for many of us as cloud cover and a more southerly flow help to keep temperatures warmer. Friday’s highs will be in the lower to middle seventies as we see a mixture of clouds and sunshine throughout the day. m Friday looks to remain dry for the first half of the day and we may begin to see a few showers developing through the late evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be very mild overnight as we see lows in the middle sixties which is around twenty degrees above average for this time of year.