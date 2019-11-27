First Alert Forecast: Cold front moves through early dropping temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - That cold front moving through early this morning helping to drop temperatures. We’re still seeing a few heavier showers at this time, but not seeing any lightning strikes with this system. That heavy rain fall isn’t expected to last for much longer as the main line of showers is moving through the southern portions of southwest Louisiana at around 3 am. A few lingering showers are trailing behind, but should make it past day break. The cooler air is being ushered in at this, but is a little bit behind the front.
We’re starting to see the temperatures drop into Vernon parish at this time and that will steadily progress through southwest Louisiana early this morning. We’ll see winds shift to our of the north helping to usher in cooler and drier air. This will drop temperatures cooler through the mid morning hours as clouds are still sticking around. As soon as those move out which is expected around lunch time we’ll see temperatures starting to warm. We’ll top out in the upper 60s this afternoon with a nice breeze out of the north.
The good news is that this northerly to northeasterly wind sticks around for a little longer than initially anticipated. This helps to keep cool and drier air around for Thanksgiving! I’ve dropped that rain chance almost completely to zero as the winds out of the north should limit any moisture across the area making it hard for showers to develop. We will still see areas of cloud cover through the day but will get enough to warm us up into the low 70s. A very mild, fall-like day is in store!
The winds do begin to turn out of the south during the day on Friday. This will increase moisture in addition to a warm front lifting across the area. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 70s on Friday ahead of our next cold front. This warm front could bring in enough instability to help a few showers develop during the evening hours.
This additional moisture will also provide fuel for the cold front moving through on Saturday. Timing of this front looks to be later in the afternoon to early evening hours moving through southwest Louisiana overnight and clearing before day break on Sunday. The storm prediction center has already high lighted our area with the threat for severe weather. We will need to watch this system closely over the coming days. Right now models don’t show the system producing much, but the conditions are favorable to see some strong to severe thunderstorms. Continue to watch the forecast especially as many begin to hit the road to travel home!
Sunday should be a nicer day! The cooler air arrives and we see temperatures top out in the upper 60s. Clouds clear and we’ll see plenty of sunshine and winds out of the north. This nicer weather sticks around for much of next week with temperatures staying below average through Wednesday. We’ll see temperatures starting to warm by the end of next week ahead of our next cold front.
