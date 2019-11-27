CPSO gives turkeys instead of tickets ahead of Thanksgiving

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thanksgiving is just days away and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is helping people get ready.
“We’re giving out turkeys instead of tickets," Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
This year, 5 Star Quick Stop donated 100 turkeys the sheriff’s office could pass out instead of tickets to those drivers who commit minor traffic violations.
“I thought I was going to get a ticket so this is a pleasant surprise," one man who got a turkey said.
“I can’t believe this!” another man said.
It was Senior Corporal Tyler McKnight’s first year participating and he said it’s a great way to build relationships with the citizens they serve.
“We’re not always out here to write tickets, we’re not always out here to take people to jail. It’s good we get out here and give back. Ride around with the community and see what they’re going through — just something as little as talking to somebody about their day, or something going on in their life," McKnight said. "You might change their life just through a simple traffic violation.”
