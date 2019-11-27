Arrest made in Westlake homicide case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in the death of 35-year-old Ronnie G. Southerland, of Westlake.
Southerland’s body was found in a field around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, according to Westlake Police.
Police Chief Chris Wilrye says Trevor Matthews, of Westlake, was arrested Tuesday in Pasadena, Texas, on one count of second-degree murder.
A warrant for Trevor Matthews was issued with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Division.
Matthews is currently awaiting extradition to Calcasieu Parish. His bond is set at $1 million.
The investigation is ongoing.
