210 WB to open temporarily for holiday travel

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Both lanes of I-210 westbound will be open temporarily for holiday travel.
All westbound lanes on I-210 Prien Lake Bridge will be open at 5 p.m. Nov. 27, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The bridge will return to one lane westbound on at 6 a.m. on Dec. 1 to continue construction.
Both eastbound lanes opened permanently earlier this week.
“DOTD understands Thanksgiving is a heavily traveled holiday," DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. said in a statement. "We are glad we are able to reopen the I-210 bridge during this busy time and hope everyone has safe travels.”
Update information can be viewed at www.511la.org or by downloading the 511la app.
