Sheriff: Scammer claims to be raising money for DeRidder baseball team

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A scam alert has been brought to the attention of the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office has been informed by residents that they have received calls via telephone that claim to be raising money for DeRidder High School baseball team. The Sheriff’s Office says the call is actually a scam.
Authorities remind residents to be careful when answering unknown telephone numbers, especially when money is requested or demanded.
Please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281 if you have questions/concerns regarding this topic.
