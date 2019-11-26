Oberlin at Basile named TDL Game of the Week for the quarterfinal round

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed back to Basile for the second time in four weeks. The undefeated Oberlin Tigers once again head east to face the Bearcats of Basile. The two met for the district title in week 10 and will do so again with a trip to the semifinals on the line.
In the last meeting, Oberlin rushed for 378 yards led by 100-yard performances from Collin Chatman and Aidan Reed. Trevor Rider also added a punt return touchdown in the second half in the Tigers’ 41-13 win.
Oberlin is the two seed in the Class 1A playoffs and is coming off a shutout win over Gueydan, while No. 10 Basile upset Haynesville on the road last Friday.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
