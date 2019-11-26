McNeese’s Chris Livings named SLC Defensive Player of the Year; Cowboys with 9 selections on the three all-conference teams

FRISCO, TX (KPLC) – McNeese senior defensive end Chris Livings, has been named the Southland Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year the league announced on Tuesday in connection with the revealing of the 2019 Football All-Conference teams.
Livings is the second consecutive McNeese Cowboy to earn the highest defensive honor (linebacker BJ Blunt won the award in 2018) and the 14th Cowboy overall to win the award.
In addition, Livings was named to the all-conference first team at defensive line and was joined on the team by junior cornerback Darion Dunn.
Earning second team all-conference honors were senior offensive lineman Grant Burguillos and junior wide receiver Cyron Sutton on offense and junior safety Cory McCoy on defense. Sutton also earned second team honors as a punt returner.
Senior running back Justin Pratt, junior defensive lineman Cody Roscoe, and junior punter Bailey Raborn each were voted onto the third team.
The Lake Charles native ended the season with a team-high 9.5 quarterback sacks, ranking him third in the conference. He recorded 12 tackles for a loss to go along with 52 total tackles, two pass break ups, five quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.
He ended his career with 30 QB sacks, ranking second all-time in school history and just one away from the career record of 31. He also recorded 44 career tackles for a loss, ranking fourth all-time in school history.
Dunn tied for the conference lead with five pass interceptions. The Oakdale native started in all 12 games at the cornerback position and finished the year with 42 total tackles and 11 pass break ups.
He ranked second in the conference and 18th nationally with 16 passes defended (interceptions + break ups), and twice on the year intercepted two passes in a game – vs. Alcorn and vs. Northwestern State.
Burguillos started in all 12 games on the season and led the offensive line by grading out at 93 percent. He recorded 38 knockdown blocks on the year and allowed just one quarterback sack. He was the anchor of an offensive line that helped lead the Cowboys to a No. 4 ranking in rushing on the season with 163 yards per game.
Sutton stamped his named in the McNeese record book during the 2019 season by setting a new single-season record with 67 catches, a new single-game record with 13 receptions (vs. Sam Houston State), and in consecutive games with a touchdown catch with seven.
A native of New Orleans, Sutton ranked third in the league with 950 receiving yards, fourth with 79.2 receiving yards per game and fifth in total catches. He recorded four 100-yard receiving games on the season and twice had 10 or more catches.
In addition, Sutton ranked second in the league and 23rd nationally in punt return average with a 7.2 mark. He recorded 139 punt return yards on the season to rank No. 2 in the conference and had a long return of 50 yards, ranking as the longest in the league on the season.
McCoy led the conference and ranked No. 2 in the FCS with 18 passes defended.
A native of Leesville, McCoy topped the league with 15 pass break ups on the season and recorded three pass interceptions to rank second on the team and sixth in the conference. He made 48 tackles on the year to go along with 2.5 tackles for a loss and forced a fumble.
Pratt capped off his college career with the best rushing night of his four-year stay as a Cowboy with 206 yards in helping McNeese cap the 2019 season with a 27-3 win over Lamar.
The Spring, Texas native led the Cowboys with 704 yards on the year and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. His 70.4 game average ranked fifth in the conference while his yards per carry average tied for fourth. He was the only player in the league this season to rush for 200 yards in a game and tallied three 100-yard rushing games on the season.
Roscoe finished the season with nine quarterback sacks, ranking him second on the team and fourth in the conference. Seven of those were solo sacks. He also recorded 42 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and led the team with eight quarterback hurries.
A native of Houston, Roscoe was credited with 10 pass break ups and set a single-game school record when he batted down six passes in a win against HBU.
Raborn, a native of Lafayette, averaged 41.6 yards per punt on the season while his 39.5 net average ranked 11th in the FCS.
He booted 18 balls for 50 yards or more and had 32 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and set a single-game school record with seven balls downed inside the 20 at Oklahoma State.
2019 Southland Conference Football Individual Superlative Winners
Player of the Year: Sully Laiche, Nicholls
Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Fourcade, Nicholls
Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Livings, McNeese
Freshman of the Year: Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Trace Mascorro, Sam Houston State
Offensive Lineman of the Year: PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls
Coach of the Year: Frank Scelfo, Southeastern Louisiana
2019 Southland Conference Football 1st Team All-Conference Offense
QB – Chase Fourcade, Nicholls
RB – Julien Gums, Nicholls; Tracy James, ACU
TE/HB – Woody Brandom, SHSU
WR – Quan Shorts, NSU; Lujuan Winningham, UCA; Dai’Jean Dixon, Nicholls
OL – PJ Burkhalter, Nicholls; Pat Allen, SLU; Hunter Watts, UCA; Bradston Burnside, Nicholls; Colby Thomas, SHSU
PK – Storm Ruiz, SFA
P – Matt McRobert, SHSU
2019 Southland Conference Football 1st Team All-Conference Defense
DL – Sully Laiche, Nicholls; Trace Mascorro, SHSU; Chris Livings, McNeese; Andre Walker, HBU
LB – Jeremiah Chambers, ACU; Royce See, SHSU; Allen Pittman, Nicholls
DB – Ferlando Jordan, SLU; Robert Rochell, UCA; Michael Lawson, Lamar; Darion Dunn, McNeese; Kevin Moore III, Nicholls
KR – Gamar Girdy Brito, HBU
PR – Michael Lawson, Lamar
2019 Southland Conference Football 2nd Team All-Conference Offense
QB – Breylin Smith, UCA
RB – Donovan Williams, SHSU; Carlos Blackman, UCA
TE/HB – Bransen Schwebel, SLU
WR – Tyler Hudson, UCA; Cyron Sutton, McNeese; Xavier Gipson, SFA
OL – Jair Joseph, Nicholls; Grant Burguillos, McNeese; Tamatoa Neher, Lamar; Chris Zirkle, NSU; Jarius Gooch, SLU
PK – Bailey Griffen, Lamar
P – Blake Patterson, HBU
2019 Southland Conference Football 2nd Team All-Conference Defense
DL – Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund; SLU; Joseph Wallace, SHSU; Nathan Grant, UCA; Daniel Crosley, Lamar
LB – Laryon James, Nicholls; Alexis Ramos, SLU; Hunter Brown, SHSU
DB – Zyon McCollum, SHSU; Xavier Lewis, SLU; Juan Jackson, UCA; Cory McCoy, McNeese; Adonis Davis, ACU
KR – Cameron Myers, UCA
PR – Cyron Sutton, McNeese
2019 Southland Conference Football 3rd Team All-Conference Offense
QB – Chason Virgil, SLU
RB – Devonte Williams, SLU; Justin Pratt, McNeese
TE/HB – Jordan Talley, Nicholls
WR – Ben Ratzlaff, HBU; Jerreth Sterns, HBU; Austin Mitchell, SLU
OL – Jaylin Hendrix, UCA; Brandon Floores, UIW; Toby Sanderson, UCA; Tyler Edwards, SHSU; Terence Hickman, UIW
PK – Hayden Ray, UCA
P – Bailey Raborn, McNeese
2019 Southland Conference Football 3rd Team All-Conference Defense
DL – Kameron Hill, ACU; Cody Roscoe, McNeese; Jevon Leon, SHSU; Cole Burgess, ACU
LB – TJ Campbell, UCA; Ja’Quay Pough, NSU; Kelechi Anyalabechi, UIW
DB – Shemar Bartholomew, NSU; Khristian Mims, Nicholls; Jaylon Jimmerson, UIW; Willie Roberts, SFA; Jaylen Thomas, SHSU
KR – Xavier Gipson, SFA
PR – Devonte Williams, SLU
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.