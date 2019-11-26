Former Fort Polk soldier sentenced to 15 years for producing child pornography

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A former Fort Polk soldier has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in a child pornography case in federal court in Lake Charles.
Prosecutors say Brandon Hall, 23, of Yakima, Washington, had an online sexual relationship with a 14-year-old minor female living in Missouri. During their time communicating online via web camera, the defendant solicited and captured sexually explicit video of the minor.
Hall pleaded guilty on April 18, 2019.
