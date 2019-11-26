FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a few storms linger overnight, cooler temperatures for Wednesday

As we move into your Wednesday the bulk of the precipitation looks to move out before sunrise so that is good news as we won’t be dealing with widespread rain. However, a few showers may linger into the early morning, but we will be drying out as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will still be lingering around though as we won’t be seeing complete clearing, this will help to keep temperatures cooler as well as highs for Wednesday look to stay in the upper sixties to near seventy. Overnight lows will be cooler as well as we drop into the middle and lower fifties overnight so if you have any plans for Wednesday night you may want to grab a jacket as you head out. The day we are all waiting for to eat all the delicious food on Thanksgiving day looks to be fairly nice as we see temperatures returning to the lower seventies, but we will still see partly cloudy skies across Southwest Louisiana as another disturbance to our west and allows for a few clouds to work their way back in. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers throughout the day, but let me stress it will not be a washout and it will actually be a nice day to enjoy with the family as we see a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will also be warming as we will see temperatures in the lower sixties into Friday morning.