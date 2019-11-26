FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a few storms linger overnight, cooler temperatures for Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday has featured a mix of sun and clouds to seeing some heavy showers and even a few rumbles of thunder as well as very gusty southerly winds. Winds on average today have been in the fifteen to twenty miles per hour range outside of any showers or storms that we have seen so either way you slice it up it’s very breezy outside. Temperatures are very warm though as we have warmed into the upper seventies for many of us even flirting with the eighty degree mark. As for the rest of your evening you will want to keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy as we are seeing showers and storms continuing to move through the area, with these we may see an isolated stronger storm as there is a low risk that has been issued by the storm prediction center. The main threat will be strong gusty winds, heavy downpours as well as lightning. So make sure to keep an eye to the sky if you are outside and see lighting or hear thunder make sure to go inside. Temperatures overnight will be in the lower sixties to upper fifties for us as we continue to see cloud cover as well as the southerly flow helping to keep temperatures mild.
As we move into your Wednesday the bulk of the precipitation looks to move out before sunrise so that is good news as we won’t be dealing with widespread rain. However, a few showers may linger into the early morning, but we will be drying out as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will still be lingering around though as we won’t be seeing complete clearing, this will help to keep temperatures cooler as well as highs for Wednesday look to stay in the upper sixties to near seventy. Overnight lows will be cooler as well as we drop into the middle and lower fifties overnight so if you have any plans for Wednesday night you may want to grab a jacket as you head out. The day we are all waiting for to eat all the delicious food on Thanksgiving day looks to be fairly nice as we see temperatures returning to the lower seventies, but we will still see partly cloudy skies across Southwest Louisiana as another disturbance to our west and allows for a few clouds to work their way back in. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers throughout the day, but let me stress it will not be a washout and it will actually be a nice day to enjoy with the family as we see a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will also be warming as we will see temperatures in the lower sixties into Friday morning.
Friday looks to be a repeat of your Thursday with a mixture of sun and clouds with the threat of an isolated shower throughout the day. We will be in the middle seventies during the day so another warm day across our region. Clouds will be building though through Friday evening and Friday night as our next cold front begins to move in for the day Saturday. The rain chances return for Saturday and last throughout the day, with the latest model guidance suggesting the bulk of the rain to move through the area as we move into Saturday afternoon and evening. The good news with this front is that we finally will clear out as it moves through with the one noticeable change being the change in temperature behind the front as we see highs dropping into the lower sixties and even upper fifties towards next week. So the main thing to focus on is that we will be see plenty of clouds over the next several days, with the silver lining being we see the more widespread rain moving out Wednesday morning, allowing for us to see a mixture of clouds and sun for Thanksgiving day with a small chance for an isolated shower.
