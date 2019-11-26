First Alert Forecast: Rain chances this evening bringing low severe threat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Watching for showers this morning to bring a small chance for rain. This could mean anything from a light mist to a steady shower. One of two smaller little showers moving out in the Gulf, but none inland yet. Still grab the rain jacket just in case because we could see a hit or miss shower at any point through the morning and into the lunch time hour. We’re watching for our next cold front to approach which doesn’t look to get its act together until it moves past our area. This is just one high resolution model and we still need to be prepared for the threat of severe weather later this evening.
The timing of the cold front has been pushed even farther back in time. With the arrival of the cold front late this evening well after dinner time and closer to nightcast tonight. We do have a severe weather threat which is low level and our greatest threat is for wind gusts as the front moves through. Winds could gust to severe levels at times which is 60+ mph. This is expected to be in isolated cases, but everyone across southwest Louisiana should be prepared. We’ll continue to watch this through the evening hours.
By tomorrow morning we could see a few of these showers lingering through the morning and into the afternoon especially as the front is expected to move slowly once it passes through our area. Behind the front we don’t see that sharp of a drop in temperatures. We’ll start Wednesday with lows in the low 60s and don’t warm much thanks to the cold air. We’ll top out in the upper 60s before falling back into the mid 50s overnight. This is as cold as the air gets behind the front becasue we then start to watch for a warm front to lift across the area.
The good news is that Thursday will still be cool with highs topping out in the mid 70s. We also are watching for a shower to move across the area as the warm front moves to the northeast. This front will also moves winds out of the southwest increasing moisture into the late evening and mainly on Friday. It’s not going to be a complete wash out for Thanksgiving by any means! But, be prepared for a shower or two possible at any point during the day. This is going to be the same story into Friday. We could see a hit or miss shower at any point during the day on Friday with temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Be sure to grab the rain jacket before heading out shopping!
Saturday we see a stronger cold front move through. This cold front should actually clear us out and help to drop temperatures. It’s going to bring another good shot at rain for southwest Louisiana. Behind the front we’ll see temperatures drop into the 50s for highs and lows fall back into the 30s. We’ll continue to watch this next front for a severe weather threat and for any major changes which could impact next weekend!
