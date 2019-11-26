First Alert Forecast: Rain chances this evening bringing low severe threat

The good news is that Thursday will still be cool with highs topping out in the mid 70s. We also are watching for a shower to move across the area as the warm front moves to the northeast. This front will also moves winds out of the southwest increasing moisture into the late evening and mainly on Friday. It’s not going to be a complete wash out for Thanksgiving by any means! But, be prepared for a shower or two possible at any point during the day. This is going to be the same story into Friday. We could see a hit or miss shower at any point during the day on Friday with temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Be sure to grab the rain jacket before heading out shopping!