City announces times for Light up the Lake

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles’ annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration is on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
It will include the following events:
· Lighted Street Parade – Starting at 6:30 p.m. Santa will lead you on an adventure from Pine Street, heading south on Ryan Street, concluding at Seventh Street. It is the city’s first lighted night parade through historic downtown Lake Charles.
· Lighting Ceremony – From 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. residents will gather on the Civic Center lawn for the annual lighting ceremony which will be led by Mayor Nic Hunter. Christmas carols will be performed by local Girl Scout groups and the Barbe High String Orchestra. The lights will turn on at 7:30 m.m.
· Lighted Boat Parade – At 8:15 p.m. Boats will reflect the spirit of the festive holiday and will parade past the Lakefront Promenade. Boats will receive awards and prizes for best decorated, boats 35-foot-and-under and boats 36-foot-and-over. Categories include First through Third Place, Best of Show, and Best Crew.
· Fireworks Extravaganza – tune into KBYS 88.3 FM McNeese Radio at 8:45 P.M. to listen to music in simulcast with the fireworks extravaganza over the lake. Food vendors will also be there to sell their goods on the lakefront throughout the evening.
Two weeks later, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, there are more events to look forward to:
· Santa’s Workshop - From noon to 3 p.m. at the Civic Center Coliseum. Kids can play reindeer games with prizes and gifts as well as enjoy arts & crafts, delicious food, listen to storytelling and music, and much more. Concessions will be sold.
· Movies with the Mayor – at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosa Hart Theater, Mickey’s Christmas Carol will be shown. The event has limited seating and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Advanced tickets are available at the Civic Center Box Office.
All events are free to the public as well as participants. For entry forms or more information please contact the City of Lake Charles at 337-491-9159 or www.cityoflakecharles.com
