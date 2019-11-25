Three Catholic churches celebrate significant anniversaries

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Those near the lakefront on Saturday may have a boat procession.
The procession was a part of a larger celebration that combined the milestone anniversaries of three Catholic church parishes in the Diocese of Lake Charles and the Feast of Christ the King.
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Sulphur and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lake Charles are celebrating centennials this year. They’ve had smaller celebrations within the church but wanted to do more.
"We wanted to join with the other parishes that were having major celebrations, so the idea with having a procession around the lake was a part of that,” said Father Edward Richard, pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.
The Mother Church of the Diocese of Lake Charles, the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. Father Rommel Tolentino, pastor and rector of the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception was reminded of celebrations from his childhood.
“Whenever the feast day of the saint is celebrated, it’s like a big fiesta in the Phillippines and in our hometown and so I kind of felt that here with the three parishes joining together,” Father Rommel said.
For Jackie Guillory, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, it’s about more than just this year’s celebration.
“We have really celebrated and we do think about our past," Guillory said. "But we are so glad to be moving into the future.”
