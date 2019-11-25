SWLA Cornhole Association looking for teams for tournament during USA Boxing trials

The Southwest Louisiana Cornhole Association is looking for teams to participate in a tournament during the USA Boxing Olympic Trials. (Source: KPLC)
November 25, 2019 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 3:30 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana Cornhole Association is looking for teams to participate in a tournament during the USA Boxing Olympic Trials.

USA Boxing will have their National Championship and Olympic Trials here in Lake Charles Dec. 9-15.

The Knockout Cornhole Tournament will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, as part of a tailgate party hosted by the Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau.

There are spots for 64 teams with a $1,000 prize for first place.

To register, call 337-853-6501 or click HERE for more information.

There will aso be a Cracklin Cookoff as part of the Tailgate.

The $200 registration fee will include cracklin meat and sample cups. Winners will be announced in the boxing ring before matches begin at 6 p.m.

Contact Chad Pousson for more information.

