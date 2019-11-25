Stevens, Hampton earn SEC Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU safeties JaCoby Stevens and Mo Hampton have been named Southeastern Conference Players of the Week for their performances in the 56-20 win over Arkansas.
Stevens earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors and Hampton is the SEC Freshman of the Week. It is the third time this season that Stevens has earned the honor. It is Hampton’s first time being honored. Earlier this season, Stevens was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week against Mississippi State.
During the game against the Razorbacks, Stevens set a career-high with 3.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss. Stevens had a total of eight tackles as the Tigers held Arkansas to 304 total yards. The sacks came on three consecutive Arkansas possessions to start the second half. His sacks went for losses of 7, 11, and 10 yards and resulted in Arkansas punts each time.
Stevens added a tackle for an 8-yard loss in the second quarter. In all, Stevens’ sacks and tackles for a loss resulted in 34 negative yards for Arkansas.
Hampton, who had his first career start in place for Grant Delpit, had six tackles, one of which came on LSU’s first defensive play of the game.
Hampton, who also plays outfield on the LSU baseball team, had four tackles in the first half as the Tigers built a 28-6 halftime lead while holding the Razorbacks to only 100 total yards through the first two quarters.
