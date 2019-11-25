Shots fired at house in Merryville

MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired at a house near the intersection of U.S. 190 and Middle Johnson Street, authorities said.
The shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
The home was struck multiple times with gunshot rounds, according to Chief Detective Jared Morton. The shooter fled the area.
Morton asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281. All Crime Stoppers calls remain anonymous.
