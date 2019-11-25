Private title companies another option in wake of cyber attack on state websites

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Office of Motor Vehicles is opening its office on Main Street in Lake Charles following a cyber attack against state websites last week.
The cyber attack caused OMV offices around the state to close for several days.
The Lake Charles office is one of eight opening around the state Monday.
Not all services are available yet and the state is asking the public to only go to OMV locations to handle “vital time-sensitive” business.
Pedersen Title Co. and Thib’s Auto Title and Tags say they will be open Monday. Like the OMV, not all services are available yet.
Perdersen is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Thib’s is open from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
