No. 1 LSU ‘buckles up’ to get ready for Texas A&M

LSU and its fans have had a year to stew on what happened last season in College Station. It was a game that LSU appeared to have won. Yet, at the end of the seven-overtime marathon that lasted nearly five hours, it was the Tigers left with anger and heartache. Every controversial call went the Aggies’ way. Then, after the game, LSU great and now staff member, Kevin Faulk, was challenged as a huge skirmish broke out. LSU’s John Battle landed a clean punch. There was chaos everywhere.