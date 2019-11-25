No. 1 LSU ‘buckles up’ to get ready for Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU returned to the practice field Monday to begin its preparations for Texas A&M coming to town.
LSU (11-0, 7-0 SEC) is coming off a 56-20 win over Arkansas (2-9, 0-7 SEC). Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) suffered a 19-13 loss to Georgia on Saturday.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said he feels this is a rivalry game. The Aggies came away with the controversial 74-72 win over the Tigers in 2018 in a game that lasted seven overtimes.
LSU and its fans have had a year to stew on what happened last season in College Station. It was a game that LSU appeared to have won. Yet, at the end of the seven-overtime marathon that lasted nearly five hours, it was the Tigers left with anger and heartache. Every controversial call went the Aggies’ way. Then, after the game, LSU great and now staff member, Kevin Faulk, was challenged as a huge skirmish broke out. LSU’s John Battle landed a clean punch. There was chaos everywhere.
“It was a mess," said Orgeron about the incident. "It shouldn’t have happened and I’m sorry it did happen.”
He added the Tigers have to keep their emotions in check against the Aggies.
In the months following the game, the Aggies have thrown some more gas on the fire. Quarterback Kellen Mond, likely just trying to compliment his teammates for the victory over the Tigers, seemed to take a shot at LSU.
“As you could see, a lot of the LSU players were cramping and, obviously, we’re just standing tall on both sides of the ball,” Mond said at SEC Media Days.
A new painting in Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s office also got some attention. Then, the Aggies released commemorative cups of their victory over the Tigers, with the 74-72 score.
Kickoff in Tiger Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN.
