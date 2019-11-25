NFL will NOT flex 49ers vs. Saints game to primetime

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The NFL has informed the New Orleans Saints that it will not be moving the team’s Dec. 8 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers to a late afternoon or primetime slot, according to the team’s Facebook page.
The Saints (9-2) will host the 49ers (10-1) at noon on Sunday, Dec. 8 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The game will be televised on FOX and will likely determine the number one seed in the NFC playoff picture.
The decision comes after the 49ers easily defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-8 at home on Nov. 24, in a game that the NFL had flexed from a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff to a 7 p.m. primetime slot.
According to the NFL’s flex scheduling rules, moving an early afternoon game to a late afternoon or primetime kickoff requires at least 12 days of advanced notice.
Entering Week 13, the 49ers and Saints are currently the number one and two teams in the NFC respectively.
Three games previously scheduled for the Week 13 late afternoon slot remain the same: Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) at 3:05 p.m.; Kansas City Chiefs (7-4) at New England Patriots (10-1) at 3:25 p.m., and Tennessee Titans (6-5) at Oakland Raiders (6-5) at 3:25 p.m.
The NFL will keep the NFC West Division battle featuring the Seattle Seahawks (9-2) at Los Angeles Rams (6-4) in the Week 13 Sunday night slot.
A win over the 49ers would give the Saints a tiebreaker for the number one seed in the NFC.
The Saints have the opportunity to win the NFC South Division for the third year in a row when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving Day night, Nov. 28 at 7:20 p.m. The Saints vs. Falcons game will be televised on NBC.
After Thanksgiving Day, the next Saints game scheduled for primetime is at home against the Indianapolis Colts at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 16 on ESPN.
