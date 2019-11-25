Man killed in motorcycle accident at corner of W. Prien Lake and Holly Hill roads Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A motorcyclist was killed when he struck the rear end of an SUV Saturday evening at the intersection of W. Prien Lake and Holly Hill roads, authorities said.
Bob Allen Goodyear Jr., of Lake Charles, was traveling east on W. Prien Lake Road around 6 p.m. when he lost control of the 2010 Honda Shadow motorcycle on which he was riding and drove off the road, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. When Goodyear was able to get back on the roadway, he struck the rear of the SUV.
Goodyear was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The other driver was not cited.
Kirkum said standard toxicology tests are pending.
Officer Keithen Breaux was the responding officer and Sr. Cpl. Scott Dougherty is the lead investigator.
