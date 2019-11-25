Louisiana state parks end weeknight stay minimum requirement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana state parks are giving overnight guests and campers more flexibility to plan a visit to one of the 21 state parks located throughout the state.
Effective Monday, Dec. 9, Louisiana state parks will no longer require a 3-night minimum stay for weekdays at campgrounds and cabins.
Reservations for weekday nights can be made online at www.ReserveLaStateParks.com or through the call center at 877-226-7652, up to 48 hours prior to check-in.
Reservations less than 48 hours from check-in must be made by calling the park directly.
All transactions are subject to a $6 non-refundable fee.
For more information about Louisiana state parks, visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.
