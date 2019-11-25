Lake Charles, Calcasieu announce Thanksgiving trash schedules

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - City of Lake Charles residents and Waste Management customers in Calcasieu Parish will have their trash pickup delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday, due to Thanksgiving.
Residents who have their trash picked up on Thursday will now have it picked up on Friday. Those who have a Friday picked up will have their trash collected on Saturday.
The Solid Waste Convenience Centers at 5500 B Swift Plant Road in Lake Charles and 2915 Post Oak Road in Sulphur will also be closed Thanksgiving Day and will reopen Friday.
The Team Green Recycling Truck will also be closed on Thanksgiving and will reopen on Friday.
All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments will be closed on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 and will reopen on December 2. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Waste Management at 337-377-0567.
