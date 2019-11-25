Groups provide Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
Phillips 66 and the Calcasieu Council on Aging spread the spirit of Thanksgiving this weekend.
Three-hundred-fifty senior citizens across Calcasieu Parish received food from Phillips 66 volunteers and the Calcasieu Council on Aging.
“It’s a way for us to meet a need," said Megan Hartman, public relations director for Phillips 66. "You know these folks are on the Meals on Wheels waiting list so without the Thanksgiving food today, they may not have anything for Thanksgiving.”
The bags that contained all the food took just about $17 to put together.
“The bag we’re delivering today has rice sweet potatoes, corn, green beans," Hartman said. "They also get a chicken, stuffing mix, everything that they need, even pecan pie for a Thanksgiving meal.”
Many of the volunteers bring their families to help. The Trahan family has made it an annual tradition that they’ve been participating in for the past four years.
“I think the family would agree with me, the smiles on their faces and the appreciation that they express to us when we hand them the baskets,” said Robert Trahan.
They plan on even bringing their granddaughter next year.
