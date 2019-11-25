FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms possible Tuesday, but will we see a cooldown by Thanksgiving?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The next several days will bring up and down weather with changes occurring each day! Right now, we are warm and muggy thanks to high pressure moving east away from our area. This has allowed southerly winds to return and this will keep us much warmer tonight with lows only reaching the low to mid 60s by Tuesday. A few fast-moving showers are possible overnight with a 20% chance of rain.
Tuesday will be even warmer with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s, this will be dictated by how much sunshine we see. We will also see scattered showers beginning in the morning and becoming more likely by the afternoon. Some thunderstorms will also be possible, and a few could be on the strong to possibly severe side with gusty winds the primary concern. The chance of rain is 60%, while the chance of severe weather only about 5%.
Rain will likely continue into Tuesday evening but will gradually taper off through the night. Lows will reach the low 60s by Wednesday morning. A cold front will move through Wednesday morning and that will bring the rain to an end completely. As such I have left a 40% chance of rain in the forecast until drier air arrives Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only reach the upper 60s.
But don’t expect the cooler weather to last into Thanksgiving as high pressure being Wednesday’s front quickly slides off to the east. That means southerly winds return and temperatures will be increasing again. Rain looks to be very limited and I have left the chance of rain at 20% just in case an isolated shower pops up. Temperatures will start off in the 50s in the morning but will reach the low 70s by the afternoon. So you may need to air conditioner if you are going to be cooking a large meal!
Friday will likely be like Thursday with only a 20% chance of a few very isolated showers. Temperatures will be warmer though with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s possibly near 80 degrees. Good news for you Black Friday shoppers the weather looks to be nice; not too cold and little chance of rain!
The weekend will likely bring our next weather maker in the form of a stronger cold front arriving Saturday evening. Ahead of the front it will be warm and humid with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southwest Louisiana especially in the afternoon hours. The forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain, severe weather cannot be ruled out but it not certain either. Stay tuned for updates on that part of the forecast.
We will see colder weather returning behind the front with Sunday being the better of the two weekend days for sure. Sunday will see clouds clearing and lows in the 40s and 50s with highs in the mid 60s.
Next week will see cool weather sticking around through the middle of the week. Monday and Tuesday morning will likely start off with lows in the 30s and some areas north of I-10 could see patchy frost. A warming trend will get underway by next Wednesday ahead of the next cold front likely arriving next Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
