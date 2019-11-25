FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms possible Tuesday, but will we see a cooldown by Thanksgiving?

Tuesday will be even warmer with highs topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s, this will be dictated by how much sunshine we see. We will also see scattered showers beginning in the morning and becoming more likely by the afternoon. Some thunderstorms will also be possible, and a few could be on the strong to possibly severe side with gusty winds the primary concern. The chance of rain is 60%, while the chance of severe weather only about 5%.